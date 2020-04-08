Hotaling Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,455 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 33,048 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 42,188 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 34,880 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,640 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.72.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.
Starbucks Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
