Hotaling Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,455 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 33,048 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 42,188 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 34,880 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,640 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.72.

Starbucks stock opened at $68.71 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $99.72. The company has a market cap of $74.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.31.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.