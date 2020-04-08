Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Purchases 10,472 Shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 180.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,472 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Etsy by 2,058.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 568,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,175,000 after acquiring an additional 541,948 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Etsy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Etsy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 239,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,617,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at about $303,000. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Etsy news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $169,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,704 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 34,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,872.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,318 shares in the company, valued at $3,163,946. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,418 shares of company stock worth $11,683,665 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $47.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.59, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Etsy Inc has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $71.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.58.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $270.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.89 million. Etsy had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 23.13%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Etsy Inc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ETSY. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (down from $64.00) on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from to in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.11.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

