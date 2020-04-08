BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock Position Reduced by Hotaling Investment Management LLC

Hotaling Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,968 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up 2.3% of Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from to in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price target (up from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $600.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $587.00 to $487.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $582.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.82.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $443.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $451.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $480.61. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.98 and a fifty-two week high of $576.81.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 28.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $3.63 per share. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 50.98%.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.05, for a total transaction of $713,490.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.49, for a total transaction of $2,285,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,381 shares of company stock valued at $60,691,912 in the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

