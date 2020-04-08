Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) is Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Hotaling Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Dollar General accounts for approximately 2.3% of Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 43.1% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,940,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 23.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 18,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 6.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 72,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 31.4% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 76,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,562,000 after purchasing an additional 18,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Cleveland Research raised shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.39.

Shares of DG opened at $169.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.80. Dollar General Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $116.15 and a fifty-two week high of $172.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Corp. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.02%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

