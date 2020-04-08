Norges Bank Makes New Investment in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,008,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $63,243,000. Norges Bank owned 1.04% of CubeSmart at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CUBE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 262.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after buying an additional 101,763 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,166,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,579,000 after buying an additional 316,440 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,499,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 274,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,597,000 after buying an additional 19,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $26.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $19.61 and a twelve month high of $36.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.11%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CUBE. Bank of America lowered CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on CubeSmart from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on CubeSmart from $32.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.13.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

