Srinivas Tallapragada Sells 5,000 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $752,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,314 shares in the company, valued at $6,669,257. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Srinivas Tallapragada also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 9th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total value of $758,050.00.

On Friday, February 7th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.85, for a total value of $934,250.00.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 559 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $102,297.00.

NYSE CRM opened at $145.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 725.39, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.78. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $195.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRM. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on salesforce.com from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on salesforce.com from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on salesforce.com from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.15.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,844,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in salesforce.com by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,057 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,343 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,987,662 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $295,048,000 after purchasing an additional 268,790 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in salesforce.com by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

