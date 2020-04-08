Man Group plc Cuts Stake in Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT)

Man Group plc reduced its stake in Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,079 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.17% of Boot Barn worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,425,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at about $584,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at about $546,000.

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $13.64 on Wednesday. Boot Barn Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $8.03 and a 12 month high of $48.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.07 and a 200-day moving average of $35.18.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Boot Barn had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BOOT. Zacks Investment Research cut Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Boot Barn from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Boot Barn from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. TheStreet cut Boot Barn from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Boot Barn Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

