Hotaling Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,255 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.5% during the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 299.3% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock opened at $41.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $83.49. The stock has a market cap of $165.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.87 and its 200 day moving average is $62.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Neil W. Duffin bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.85.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

