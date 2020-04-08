Hotaling Investment Management LLC Has $309,000 Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,859,000. Bank OZK lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 29,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,002,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,676,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,435,000 after buying an additional 4,854 shares during the period. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. 64.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $119.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.31.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $112.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.36. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $128.09. The company has a market capitalization of $284.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $7,341,341.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,772,809.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,441,819 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

