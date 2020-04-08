Hotaling Investment Management LLC Acquires 632 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 632 shares during the quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $526,722,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5,838.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,914,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,778,000 after buying an additional 2,864,953 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,112,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,388,000 after buying an additional 872,046 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,274,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,452,000 after buying an additional 742,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,512,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,146,000 after buying an additional 563,597 shares during the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on EMR. Bank of America upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.79.

Shares of EMR opened at $50.29 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $37.75 and a 12 month high of $78.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.50.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.20%.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 5,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.47 per share, for a total transaction of $257,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 81,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,215,290.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.