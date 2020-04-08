Hotaling Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 11.9% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth approximately $23,235,000. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 7.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 93,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,070,000 after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 280,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,959,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,293 shares during the last quarter. 68.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 175,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,052,254. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $3,939,040.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,614,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,027 shares of company stock valued at $9,620,065. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $46.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.17 and its 200 day moving average is $53.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $188.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.60. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Argus raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.85.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

