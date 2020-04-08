Hotaling Investment Management LLC Sells 272 Shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Nasdaq accounts for 1.1% of Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $100.94 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.93. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.68. Nasdaq Inc has a 12-month low of $71.66 and a 12-month high of $120.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.60%.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total transaction of $301,507.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $123.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.25.

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

