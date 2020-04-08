Hotaling Investment Management LLC Takes $2.09 Million Position in Trane (NYSE:TT)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Trane (NYSE:TT) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 25,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,088,000. Trane makes up approximately 1.6% of Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TT. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in shares of Trane in the 1st quarter valued at $736,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trane in the 1st quarter valued at $413,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trane in the 1st quarter valued at $347,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Trane in the 1st quarter valued at $8,397,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Trane in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Trane in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Trane in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Trane from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trane from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Trane from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.70.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $88.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.20. Trane has a 52 week low of $32.58 and a 52 week high of $146.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.02). Trane had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trane will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Trane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.28%.

Trane Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

