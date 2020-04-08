Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 49.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,233 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 148.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 449.3% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE OFC opened at $23.67 on Wednesday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $30.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.11 and a 200 day moving average of $28.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.12). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 30.31%. The business had revenue of $157.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 54.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OFC shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Capital One Financial raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Corporate Office Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.82.

In other news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $148,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 262,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,790,392.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Budorick purchased 2,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.58 per share, for a total transaction of $49,537.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,859,561.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (?IT?) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (?Defense/IT Locations?).

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.