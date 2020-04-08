ASOS (LON:ASC) Given a GBX 2,600 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,600 ($34.20) target price on ASOS (LON:ASC) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.62) price target on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,500 ($32.89) target price on shares of ASOS and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 4,227 ($55.60) to GBX 3,995 ($52.55) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.83) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,209.41 ($42.22).

ASC opened at GBX 2,002.11 ($26.34) on Tuesday. ASOS has a fifty-two week low of GBX 975.20 ($12.83) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,090 ($53.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,150.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,861.46. The company has a market capitalization of $977.28 million and a P/E ratio of 68.10.

In other news, insider Ian Dyson acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,164 ($41.62) per share, with a total value of £47,460 ($62,430.94). Also, insider Nick Beighton acquired 1,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,060 ($40.25) per share, with a total value of £49,847.40 ($65,571.43).

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

