Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 144.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 114,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,419 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $5,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MS shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. DA Davidson downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JMP Securities downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.13.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $36.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.87. The stock has a market cap of $54.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.49. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $57.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.97 per share, for a total transaction of $2,248,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,396.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

