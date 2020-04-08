Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 53.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.1% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the third quarter valued at $836,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 6.2% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,141,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $990,942,000 after purchasing an additional 279,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $145.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Chubb in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Chubb from $182.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $159.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Chubb from $168.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.08.

In other Chubb news, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total transaction of $650,698.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Theodore Shasta bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $99.74 per share, for a total transaction of $199,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,242.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CB opened at $112.03 on Wednesday. Chubb Ltd has a 1-year low of $87.35 and a 1-year high of $167.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $46.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 29.67%.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

