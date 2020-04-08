Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Position in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,676 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,316 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $5,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 3.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,425,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,174,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,367,000 after purchasing an additional 35,651 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian in the third quarter valued at about $1,293,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 68.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 89.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $132.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.85, a PEG ratio of 43.14 and a beta of 1.01. Atlassian Co. PLC has a twelve month low of $100.25 and a twelve month high of $156.12.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $408.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.43 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 17.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TEAM. Cleveland Research began coverage on Atlassian in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Atlassian from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Atlassian from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.50.

Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

