Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Sells 943 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 76,827 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after purchasing an additional 11,816 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth about $2,003,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Albemarle by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 31,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Albemarle by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 603,482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,079,000 after acquiring an additional 132,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle stock opened at $57.00 on Wednesday. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $48.89 and a 12 month high of $99.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.93 and its 200-day moving average is $71.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.53.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $992.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $40,294.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,613,720.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $212,549.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,572.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,468 shares of company stock worth $1,414,729 in the last three months. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ALB has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Albemarle from to and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. HSBC lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Albemarle from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Albemarle from $71.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Albemarle from $86.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.20.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

