Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 7,580 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 85,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 7,580 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $6,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Albemarle by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,469,623 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $548,276,000 after acquiring an additional 213,238 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Albemarle by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,441,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $324,371,000 after acquiring an additional 158,215 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Albemarle by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,462,173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $179,838,000 after acquiring an additional 205,923 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,680,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $122,495,000 after acquiring an additional 61,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPF Beheer BV lifted its position in Albemarle by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 1,109,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $81,431,000 after acquiring an additional 37,597 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $212,549.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,574,572.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $1,161,885.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,362,700.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,468 shares of company stock worth $1,414,729. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALB opened at $57.00 on Wednesday. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $48.89 and a 52 week high of $99.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.02). Albemarle had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $992.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.50%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALB shares. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $96.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from to and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.20.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

