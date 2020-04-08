Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $39.76 Million Position in Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 668,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,762 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.64% of Syneos Health worth $39,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 21,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter.

SYNH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Syneos Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Syneos Health from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Syneos Health from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.55.

Syneos Health stock opened at $41.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 1.55. Syneos Health Inc has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $74.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.64.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Syneos Health Inc will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jason M. Meggs bought 3,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.74 per share, for a total transaction of $130,610.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,343,424.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Colvin bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.65 per share, with a total value of $47,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,235.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

