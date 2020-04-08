New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,641 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.21% of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp worth $40,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EDU. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on EDU. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.77.

Shares of EDU opened at $115.31 on Wednesday. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a fifty-two week low of $80.18 and a fifty-two week high of $142.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.56. The company has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.58 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $785.21 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

