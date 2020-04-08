Norges Bank Invests $65.54 Million in Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 777,693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $65,536,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novocure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,214,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novocure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novocure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novocure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novocure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 18,908 shares of Novocure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $1,534,573.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,605,664.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 133,777 shares of Novocure stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $12,708,815.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 509,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,399,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 180,796 shares of company stock valued at $16,574,374. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $64.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.82. Novocure Ltd has a one year low of $41.51 and a one year high of $98.84. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -806.75 and a beta of 1.97.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Novocure had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $99.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Novocure Ltd will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on NVCR. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Novocure from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Novocure in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Novocure in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novocure has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.43.

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

