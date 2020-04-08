Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 77,617 Shares of Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 603,473 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 77,617 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.05% of Wintrust Financial worth $42,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 447.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTFC opened at $36.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.84. Wintrust Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $78.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.14). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $374.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Wintrust Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WTFC shares. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $69.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Wintrust Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

In other news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.45 per share, for a total transaction of $63,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,214,595.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas P. Zidar sold 2,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $187,492.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,767.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

