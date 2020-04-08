Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 77,617 Shares of Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 603,473 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 77,617 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.05% of Wintrust Financial worth $42,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 447.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.
Shares of WTFC opened at $36.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.84. Wintrust Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $78.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.
Several equities analysts recently commented on WTFC shares. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $69.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Wintrust Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.
In other news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.45 per share, for a total transaction of $63,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,214,595.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas P. Zidar sold 2,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $187,492.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,767.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.
Wintrust Financial Company Profile
Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.
