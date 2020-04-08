Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lowered its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 37.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 16,758 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,801,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $921,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 76,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after purchasing an additional 45,133 shares during the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC opened at $65.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 4.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.30. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a 1 year low of $43.29 and a 1 year high of $102.98.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $51.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 72.52% and a negative net margin of 522.75%. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue for the quarter was up 4888.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.83) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post -8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Marion Dorsch sold 1,214 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $63,722.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,265 shares in the company, valued at $853,749.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George Demetri sold 568 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $48,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,545 shares of company stock valued at $1,815,100 over the last ninety days. 4.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on BPMC. BMO Capital Markets raised Blueprint Medicines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank raised Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Blueprint Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.85.

Blueprint Medicines Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.