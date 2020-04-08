Man Group plc Takes Position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2020

Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 170,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,269,000. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.11% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IRWD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. AJO LP bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $146,000.

IRWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

IRWD stock opened at $9.64 on Wednesday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $14.10. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.16 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.25.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 46.52%. The company had revenue of $126.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark G. Currie sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $755,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 609,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,670,734.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Thomas A. Mccourt sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total transaction of $254,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,888 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,366. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

