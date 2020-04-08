Man Group plc Increases Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Man Group plc boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VCIT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,208,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,676 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6,974.8% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 815,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,932,000 after purchasing an additional 804,190 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,661,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,612,000 after purchasing an additional 751,678 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,926,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,285,809,000 after purchasing an additional 675,645 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,448,000.

Shares of VCIT opened at $87.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.99. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $78.82 and a 12-month high of $95.15.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

