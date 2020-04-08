Man Group plc Increases Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Man Group plc boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VCIT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,208,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,676 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6,974.8% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 815,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,932,000 after purchasing an additional 804,190 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,661,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,612,000 after purchasing an additional 751,678 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,926,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,285,809,000 after purchasing an additional 675,645 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,448,000.

Shares of VCIT opened at $87.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.99. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $78.82 and a 12-month high of $95.15.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $39.76 Million Position in Syneos Health Inc
Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $39.76 Million Position in Syneos Health Inc
New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC
New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC
Norges Bank Invests $65.54 Million in Novocure Ltd
Norges Bank Invests $65.54 Million in Novocure Ltd
Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 77,617 Shares of Wintrust Financial Corp
Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 77,617 Shares of Wintrust Financial Corp
Blueprint Medicines Corp Shares Sold by Man Group plc
Blueprint Medicines Corp Shares Sold by Man Group plc
Man Group plc Takes Position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Man Group plc Takes Position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report