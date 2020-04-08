PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) Stake Lifted by Man Group plc

Man Group plc increased its stake in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 766.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,047 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,462 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in PTC were worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,493,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,721,000 after acquiring an additional 769,841 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in PTC by 189.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in PTC by 192.1% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after buying an additional 27,575 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in PTC by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PTC by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 4,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

In other news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total transaction of $59,614.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,093.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen Mitford sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $160,988.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,493.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,915 shares of company stock worth $256,980 in the last 90 days. 10.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PTC stock opened at $59.31 on Wednesday. PTC Inc has a 12-month low of $43.90 and a 12-month high of $102.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.08 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.07.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $356.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.74 million. PTC had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PTC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of PTC in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of PTC from $86.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.14.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

Read More: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.