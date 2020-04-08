Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc reduced its stake in Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,209 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.19% of Varex Imaging worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VREX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Varex Imaging in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Varex Imaging by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Varex Imaging in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Varex Imaging by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Varex Imaging by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Varex Imaging news, SVP Brian W. Giambattista sold 1,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $39,275.37. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,203 shares in the company, valued at $30,423.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Erich R. Reinhardt sold 15,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $390,567.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,340.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Varex Imaging from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Varex Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Varex Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Varex Imaging currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

VREX opened at $21.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $798.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.42. Varex Imaging Corp has a fifty-two week low of $16.40 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $200.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.81 million. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 1.55%. Research analysts anticipate that Varex Imaging Corp will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Varex Imaging Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

