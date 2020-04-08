Norges Bank Invests $67.45 Million in Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 406,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,449,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.67% of Beigene as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BGNE. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Beigene by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,550,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,363,000 after buying an additional 998,037 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Beigene by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 268,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after buying an additional 98,452 shares in the last quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Beigene during the fourth quarter worth $8,455,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Beigene by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 214,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,518,000 after purchasing an additional 44,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beigene in the fourth quarter worth $5,075,000. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Beigene alerts:

Shares of BGNE opened at $136.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.36. Beigene Ltd has a 12 month low of $113.01 and a 12 month high of $210.35.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($6.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by ($1.86). Beigene had a negative net margin of 221.53% and a negative return on equity of 69.41%. The company had revenue of $56.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($4.52) EPS. Beigene’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Beigene Ltd will post -18.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total transaction of $256,035.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 291,667 shares in the company, valued at $49,784,640.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.14, for a total transaction of $785,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,395,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,141,441.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BGNE. Macquarie raised shares of Beigene from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Beigene in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Beigene in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Beigene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.93.

Beigene Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

Featured Story: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Beigene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beigene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.