44,294 Shares in Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) Bought by Man Group plc

Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 44,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZYME. HWG Holdings LP lifted its position in Zymeworks by 181.2% during the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Zymeworks during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Zymeworks by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Zymeworks during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Zymeworks during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. 55.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet lowered Zymeworks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Zymeworks from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zymeworks in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James set a $60.00 price target on Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

In other Zymeworks news, Director Troy Cox acquired 7,500 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.50 per share, for a total transaction of $348,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ZYME opened at $35.73 on Wednesday. Zymeworks Inc has a one year low of $14.68 and a one year high of $52.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.70 and a 200 day moving average of $38.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.47.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZYME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME).

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.