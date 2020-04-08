Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Hotaling Investment Management LLC

Hotaling Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 525 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Booking by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 27,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,167,000 after purchasing an additional 8,273 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth $12,110,000. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its holdings in Booking by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 3,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,486,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,406,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BKNG. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $1,750.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,300.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $1,840.00 to $1,540.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,950.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,883.88.

BKNG stock opened at $1,376.37 on Wednesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,107.29 and a 52 week high of $2,094.00. The company has a market capitalization of $50.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,517.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,860.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $22.11 by $1.19. Booking had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 74.06%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $22.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 66.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

