Man Group plc Has $2.47 Million Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Man Group plc cut its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 124,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,661,000 after purchasing an additional 20,501 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 183.2% during the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 6,106 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,484,000 after buying an additional 16,590 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,122,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

STZ opened at $149.59 on Wednesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.28 and a twelve month high of $214.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -831.01, a P/E/G ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.42. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 10.20%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $144.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.73.

In related news, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total transaction of $7,132,674.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,870,882.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Locke III sold 8,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.50, for a total transaction of $1,696,941.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,672,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,245 shares of company stock valued at $19,071,776 in the last ninety days. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

See Also: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.