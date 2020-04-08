Hotaling Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,467 Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Retirement Network purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

Shares of LLY opened at $141.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.26. The company has a market capitalization of $133.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.16. Eli Lilly And Co has a fifty-two week low of $101.36 and a fifty-two week high of $147.87.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 192.27% and a net margin of 37.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 15,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.73, for a total transaction of $2,278,256.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,062,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,137,427,609.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 14,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total value of $1,968,435.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 110,572 shares in the company, valued at $14,849,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,056,657 shares of company stock worth $148,012,771 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.03.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Read More: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.