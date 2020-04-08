Hotaling Investment Management LLC Takes $814,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,168 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Netflix by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,002,047 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,296,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713,207 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Netflix by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,610,022 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,374,505,000 after purchasing an additional 156,993 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Netflix by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,480,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,685,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,813 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Netflix by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,758,982 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,481,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,043,935 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,602,776,000 after purchasing an additional 348,403 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Netflix from $423.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $440.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $426.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.69.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $372.28 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.28 and a fifty-two week high of $393.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $359.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $322.80. The stock has a market cap of $163.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.03.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total value of $704,094.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total value of $28,171,564.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,171,564.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 220,560 shares of company stock valued at $79,422,333. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

