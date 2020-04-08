Hotaling Investment Management LLC Has $2.34 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,982 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises about 1.7% of Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MDT. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $370,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,533,709 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $166,591,000 after buying an additional 166,811 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, High Falls Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Medtronic from $124.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.85.

In other news, CEO Omar Ishrak acquired 8,771 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MDT stock opened at $94.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $115.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.84 and a 200-day moving average of $107.97. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $72.13 and a 12-month high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

