Hotaling Investment Management LLC Has $2.98 Million Position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for approximately 2.2% of Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 289.3% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $227.77 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $229.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.31. American Tower Corp has a fifty-two week low of $174.32 and a fifty-two week high of $258.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

In other news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,097 shares in the company, valued at $998,029.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 2,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.63, for a total value of $488,407.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,894,589.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,799 shares of company stock worth $1,541,402 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Edward Jones upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded American Tower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.92.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

