Hotaling Investment Management LLC Sells 691 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 97.2% in the first quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 10,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 30.1% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 54.3% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 32,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 11,360 shares during the period. F&V Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 29.1% in the first quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 95,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,149,000 after acquiring an additional 21,560 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 29.7% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.32% of the company’s stock.

GILD stock opened at $74.67 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.89 and a twelve month high of $85.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $94.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.13 and a 200 day moving average of $67.13.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.30%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $340,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,264.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total value of $204,494.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,916,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,408 shares of company stock valued at $5,284,429. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GILD. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. HC Wainwright cut Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.26.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

