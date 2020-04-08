Hotaling Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,912 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for about 1.6% of Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 73.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SYK. Evercore ISI raised Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Stryker from $243.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Stryker from $247.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler lowered Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.29.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $165.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.85. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $124.54 and a 1-year high of $226.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

