Hotaling Investment Management LLC Purchases 139 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,479 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Amgen comprises approximately 1.3% of Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. CLS Investments LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 175.4% in the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen stock opened at $208.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.30 and a 1-year high of $244.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $205.60 and its 200 day moving average is $218.16.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $173.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Amgen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.79.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.