Hotaling Investment Management LLC Buys 137 Shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Prologis makes up about 1.2% of Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 83,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 236,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 954,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,378,000 after acquiring an additional 24,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Prologis stock opened at $80.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Prologis Inc has a 52 week low of $59.82 and a 52 week high of $99.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.44 and a 200-day moving average of $87.67.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 47.23%. The company had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Prologis’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Prologis Inc will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Prologis’s payout ratio is 70.09%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Prologis from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Prologis from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Prologis from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

