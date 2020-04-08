Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Hotaling Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,602 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 3.1% of Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,643,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,595,067,000 after purchasing an additional 72,165 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,806,866,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,678,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,254,548,000 after purchasing an additional 110,137 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,731,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,658,702,000 after purchasing an additional 57,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 129,857.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.06% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,487.91.

GOOGL opened at $1,182.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,530.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,251.98 and its 200 day moving average is $1,314.50. The stock has a market cap of $812.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $12.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 47.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

