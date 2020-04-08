Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 4,491 Shares of Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,028 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,491 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.15% of Five9 worth $5,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FIVN. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at $13,121,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Five9 by 203.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000.

In other Five9 news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $1,111,050.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 162,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,013,931.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $651,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,172,063.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,784 shares of company stock worth $11,068,784 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $76.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -959.75 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.78. Five9 Inc has a 1-year low of $46.08 and a 1-year high of $81.73.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Five9 had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $92.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Five9 Inc will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FIVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Five9 from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Five9 from to in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Five9 from $80.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.68.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

