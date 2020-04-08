Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Stake Cut by Man Group plc

Man Group plc cut its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,206 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 30,125 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,309,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,915,000 after purchasing an additional 438,848 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,320,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,606,000 after purchasing an additional 230,497 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,292,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,169,000 after purchasing an additional 94,593 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 598,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,777,000 after purchasing an additional 16,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 567,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,593,000 after purchasing an additional 57,627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CATY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Shares of CATY opened at $23.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $38.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.48 and its 200-day moving average is $34.12.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $149.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.30 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 34.29%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.63%.

In other news, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $50,374.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,853.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cathay General Bancorp Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

