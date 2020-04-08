Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Buys 157 Shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESS. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,160,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $650,005,000 after buying an additional 243,451 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $398,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 762,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,324,000 after purchasing an additional 75,128 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,321,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1,414.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 64,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,359,000 after purchasing an additional 60,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

ESS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $354.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.21.

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,838 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.92, for a total transaction of $879,552.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 13,068 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.90, for a total value of $4,180,453.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,651,122.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,284 shares of company stock worth $8,021,837. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

ESS stock opened at $214.63 on Wednesday. Essex Property Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $175.81 and a twelve month high of $334.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $261.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.09.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by ($1.47). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $375.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $2.0775 per share. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. This represents a $8.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 62.11%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

