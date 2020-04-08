Jane Street Group LLC Reduces Position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 96.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,337 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 39,243 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Credicorp during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Credicorp by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Credicorp during the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Credicorp during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Credicorp alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BAP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.00.

NYSE:BAP opened at $132.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.91. Credicorp Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $118.00 and a fifty-two week high of $246.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.03.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The bank reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Credicorp had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 24.25%. Research analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $8.4998 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. This is a positive change from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $3.76. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.08%.

Credicorp Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.