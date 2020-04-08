Intrexon (NASDAQ:PGEN) Stock Price Down 8.4%

Intrexon Corp (NASDAQ:PGEN)’s share price fell 8.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.66 and last traded at $2.72, 845,828 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 38% from the average session volume of 1,357,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.

Several research firms have commented on PGEN. BidaskClub lowered Intrexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Intrexon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

The stock has a market cap of $461.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.55.

Intrexon (NASDAQ:PGEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). Intrexon had a negative return on equity of 65.28% and a negative net margin of 324.38%. The firm had revenue of $17.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 million. Equities analysts expect that Intrexon Corp will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Randal J. Kirk acquired 1,000,000 shares of Intrexon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $2,950,000.00. Also, Chairman Randal J. Kirk acquired 5,972,696 shares of Intrexon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $34,999,998.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 44.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intrexon in the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intrexon by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 305,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 14,450 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intrexon in the 4th quarter worth $1,687,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intrexon by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,887,000 after acquiring an additional 12,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA increased its stake in shares of Intrexon by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 477,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 157,400 shares during the last quarter. 74.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intrexon Company Profile (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics and AdenoVerse technology platforms.

