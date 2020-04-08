Sanford C. Bernstein Upgrades Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) to Outperform

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) was upgraded by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $48.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.50 to $21.50 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.31.

NYSE HP opened at $17.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -75.57 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Helmerich & Payne has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $64.80.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $614.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.21 million. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Todd Willard Benson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.21 per share, with a total value of $202,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,292.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 726.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

