Document Security Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Shares Down 3.7%

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) shares were down 3.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19, approximately 2,278,990 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 5,048,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

About Document Security Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS)

Document Security Systems, Inc focuses on developing and selling anti-counterfeiting, product authentication, and brand protection technology solutions. It operates through five segments: DSS Packaging and Printing Group, DSS Plastics Group, DSS Digital Group, DSS and DSS Technology Management, and DSS International.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Document Security Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Document Security Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Document Security Systems Shares Down 3.7%
Document Security Systems Shares Down 3.7%
ASOS Given New GBX 3,300 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group
ASOS Given New GBX 3,300 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group
Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Position in Nuance Communications Inc.
Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Position in Nuance Communications Inc.
ASOS Given a GBX 2,500 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada
ASOS Given a GBX 2,500 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada
Dollar General Corp. Shares Sold by Lake Street Financial LLC
Dollar General Corp. Shares Sold by Lake Street Financial LLC
869,099 Shares in Albemarle Co. Acquired by Norges Bank
869,099 Shares in Albemarle Co. Acquired by Norges Bank


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report