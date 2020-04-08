Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Position in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,830 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,185 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in Nuance Communications by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,150,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,670,000 after purchasing an additional 363,518 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Nuance Communications by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,322,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,232,000 after purchasing an additional 778,486 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter worth $40,357,000. Formula Growth Ltd. grew its holdings in Nuance Communications by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 1,691,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,159,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Nuance Communications by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,322,582 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,581,000 after acquiring an additional 271,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUAN opened at $16.59 on Wednesday. Nuance Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $23.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.89.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $418.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Nuance Communications’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Nuance Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.20.

In related news, EVP Daniel David Tempesta sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $345,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,681,175.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Dahdah sold 2,500 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $54,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 299,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,482,243.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,707 shares of company stock worth $851,957 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

