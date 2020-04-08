Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Position in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,830 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,185 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in Nuance Communications by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,150,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,670,000 after purchasing an additional 363,518 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Nuance Communications by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,322,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,232,000 after purchasing an additional 778,486 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter worth $40,357,000. Formula Growth Ltd. grew its holdings in Nuance Communications by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 1,691,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,159,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Nuance Communications by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,322,582 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,581,000 after acquiring an additional 271,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUAN opened at $16.59 on Wednesday. Nuance Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $23.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.89.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $418.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Nuance Communications’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Nuance Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.20.

In related news, EVP Daniel David Tempesta sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $345,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,681,175.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Dahdah sold 2,500 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $54,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 299,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,482,243.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,707 shares of company stock worth $851,957 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nuance Communications Profile

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

ASOS Given New GBX 3,300 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group
ASOS Given New GBX 3,300 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group
Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Position in Nuance Communications Inc.
Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Position in Nuance Communications Inc.
ASOS Given a GBX 2,500 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada
ASOS Given a GBX 2,500 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada
Dollar General Corp. Shares Sold by Lake Street Financial LLC
Dollar General Corp. Shares Sold by Lake Street Financial LLC
869,099 Shares in Albemarle Co. Acquired by Norges Bank
869,099 Shares in Albemarle Co. Acquired by Norges Bank
Norges Bank Takes Position in Physicians Realty Trust
Norges Bank Takes Position in Physicians Realty Trust


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report